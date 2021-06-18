Commodore 64 Game Boy handheld console kit

Commodore 64 enthusiasts may be interested in a new project published to the Hackaday featuring a Commodore 64 Game Boy handheld style retro console, built using the Handheld 64 + MA8505 board kit. It has been 40 years since the original Commodore 64 personal computer was launched and the Handheld 64 offers a great way to create your very own modern, pocket version of the iconic computer. The original computer also known as the C64 or the CBM 64, is an 8-bit home computer introduced in January 1982 by Commodore International.

If you are interested in building your very own Commodore handheld your be pleased to know that you can purchase the Handheld 64 + MA8505 without a cover directly from the Uni64 website priced at €29.90. The kit includes Complete C64 keyboard in miniature form, Analog Joystick or DPAD and 2 buttons (“Fire” and “Up”), Internal Raspberry Pi Zerp slot (=> Pi1541 Zero), S-Video Port (optional), 12V DC Power Socket, External joystick connections (2 x 7 pole plug connectors) and a module can be inserted from above if desired. For more information jump over to the official product page by following the link below. Commodore handheld covers any variety of different colours including black, red, green, white and blue are available priced at €9.50.

Source : Hackaday : Adafruit : Uni64

