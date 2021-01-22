Game Boy emulator with brass case and transparent back

YouTuber Jiri Praus has created a custom Game Boy case made completely from brass metal, providing a unique styling complete with a transparent rear enabling you to see the consoles internal workings. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique Game Boy emulator project which has transformed the pocket games console into a “tribute to legendary GameBoy Color.” The electronics for the console are based on the Odroid GO emulator firmware for the ESP32, running on a 2.2″ color TFT screen and includes point-to-point brass wires to add to the overall effect on view from the rear.

“Handmade Brass GameBoy Color. A free-form tribute to legendary GameBoy Color I played when I was a kid. I am creating an emulator version based on Odroid GO emulator firmware running ESP-32. I gave it my artistic style – it’s made from brass.”

“All models and techniques are available on my https://www.patreon.com/jiripraus page to download. If you want to ask me anything or get assistance, join Maker tier and I will be at your service!”

