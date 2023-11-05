PlayStation 5 Slim vs Original PS5 teardown

Following on from the recent unveiling of the slimmer version of the PlayStation 5 which has been aptly nicknamed the PS5 Slim. Dave2D has kindly taken his toolkit to the newest member of Sony range to carry out a PlayStation 5 Slim teardown. The PlayStation 5 Slim offers a more compact and lighter version of the original PlayStation 5, yet still maintaining the high-performance gaming capabilities of its predecessor. As well as introducing a range of design and functional improvements to meet the evolving needs of today’s gamers.

The PS5 Slim features a unique quad panel system, a design that includes four separate panels. This design is not only visually appealing but also practical, allowing easy access to the console’s internal components. A removable disc drive is another key feature, giving users the ability to easily replace or upgrade the drive without needing specialized tools or technical knowledge.

PlayStation 5 Slim teardown

The PS5 Slim also includes an SSD Bay, a slot designed for a solid-state drive. This feature gives users the option to increase their console’s storage capacity as needed. The console’s design is further enhanced by its horizontal stand, a significant change from the vertical orientation of the original PS5. This stand offers more versatile placement options, fitting a wide range of gaming setups and space configurations.

PlayStation processing hardware

At the heart of the PS5 Slim is a 6 NM chip, a high-performance processor that ensures smooth, uninterrupted gaming. This chip, the same as the one used in the original PS5, and combined with a robust cooling system, consisting of a 19-blade fan, heat sink, radiators, and heat pipes. All carefully designed to effectively dissipate heat and maintain optimal operating temperatures.

The PS5 Slim also features a 370-watt power supply, providing enough power for the console’s high-performance components. The motherboard, which serves as the main circuit board, houses these components, including the SSD controller, storage chips, and RAM. The SSD controller manages the operations of the solid-state drive, while the storage chips and RAM provide storage for game data and temporary data, respectively.

PS5 Slim vs Original PS5

While the PS5 Slim keeps many of the key features of the original PS5, it also introduces several significant improvements. The console’s smaller, lighter design and horizontal stand offer more flexibility in placement, while the quad panel system and removable disc drive make it easier to access internal components. The PS5 Slim also offers expanded storage, boasting one terabyte of storage compared to the original’s 825 gigabytes.

Despite these improvements, the PS5 Slim maintains the high-performance capabilities of the original PS5. The console’s 6 NM chip, robust cooling system, and 370-watt power supply ensure smooth, lag-free gaming, while the SSD controller, storage chips, and RAM provide ample storage for game data.

Slim PS5 pricing and availability

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



The PlayStation 5 Slim is a compact yet powerful gaming console that offers several improvements over the original PlayStation 5. Its design and functional features cater to the changing needs of gamers, while its high-performance capabilities ensure a smooth, immersive gaming experience. The PS5 Slim offers gamers a console that is not only visually appealing but also highly functional and powerful.



