PlayStation 5 Access Controller launches globally December 6th

Gamers patiently waiting for the worldwide availability of the Access Controller for PlayStation 5. A product of five years of collaboration with accessibility organizations and experts. Will be pleased to know the Access Controller for PS5 is set to be available globally from December 6 2023 , with preorders commencing on July 21 2023.

Priced at $89.99 USD/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980 JPY/€89.99/£79.99 (MSRP), and has been specifically designed to offer a high degree of customization to suit individual gaming needs.

Customization options

Designed to cater to gamers with disabilities, enabling them to engage in gaming more comfortably and for extended periods. The Access Controller allows gamers to modify their layout using various button and stick caps of different shapes and designs. It can be operated from any 360° orientation, and it also features four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports for connecting third-party accessibility accessories.

Settings and configurations

On the PS5 console, there are numerous settings for the Access Controller that can be adjusted to meet individual needs. These include:

Mapping buttons to create up to 30 control profiles

Adjusting stick settings

Toggling commands on/off

Disabling buttons to prevent accidental pressing

Additionally, gamers can pair up to two Access Controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together for collaborative use.

Product specifications and contents

The Access Controller for PS5 comes with a variety of features and accessories. Here’s a breakdown of what’s included:

Dimensions: Approximately 141 x 39 x 191 mm

Weight: Approximately 322 grams (0.7 lbs.)

Four 3.5mm industry-standard AUX ports for connecting additional buttons, specialty trigger switches, and other compatible accessories

Nineteen button caps, including a wide flat button cap, overhang button caps, curve button caps, pillow button caps, and flat button caps

Three stick caps: a ball stick cap, a standard stick cap, and a dome stick cap

Twenty-three swappable button cap tags for easy marking of mapped inputs

A 1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable (Hi-Speed USB)

Quick start guide and safety guide for setting up the controller, UI settings, and button configurations on PS5

Preorders and availability

Starting July 21 at 10am local time, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal will be able to preorder the Access Controller directly from PlayStation through direct.playstation.com, as well as from select retailers. Preorders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day.

The Access Controller for PS5 is a testament to the commitment of the gaming industry towards inclusivity. It is a significant step towards ensuring that gaming is accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical abilities. As we anticipate its global launch on December 6, we look forward to seeing how this innovative product will transform the gaming experience for many.

Source : Sony



