New PlayStation 5 Access controller first close look

Following on from its unveiling earlier this year during CES 2023. Sony has this week provided a first close-up look at its latest PlayStation 5 Access controller formerly known as Project Leonardo. The PS5 Access controller is an all-new, highly-customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help many players with disabilities play games more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods.

In collaboration with accessibility experts, the Access controller has been meticulously designed to cater to individual needs, offering a diverse selection of interchangeable button and stick caps. This empowering feature allows players to effortlessly customize their controller layouts, tailoring them to their unique strengths, range of motion, and physical requirements. The Access controller encompasses a comprehensive set of components, including analog stick caps such as standard, dome, and ball stick caps.

Additionally, there are button caps available in various shapes and sizes, such as pillow button caps, flat button caps, wide flat button caps (which span two button sockets), overhang button caps (particularly advantageous for players with smaller hands, positioned closer to the center), and curve button caps (capable of being pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller).

PlayStation 5 Access controller

For enhanced convenience, swappable button cap tags are provided, enabling players to effortlessly mark the assigned inputs for each button. Furthermore, the Access controller offers versatility in usage, allowing players to employ it on flat surfaces, rotate it 360 degrees, or conveniently secure it to an AMPS mount* or tripod. To accommodate personal preferences, the distance of the analog stick from the controller can be adjusted.

“While accessibility is an important topic year-round, May is always special as we celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day and recognize the strides made by the accessibility community and the games industry to make gaming more inclusive. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are committed to furthering that mission, so today we’re excited to share new details and images of the Access controller for the PS5 console.”

Source : Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals