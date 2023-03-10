Latest PS5 system software update overview

PlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the latest PS5 system software update will be pleased to know that Sony has published an article this week to the official PlayStation Blog going into more detail about the development of the latest PS5 update on how the new console features came together. Hiromi Wakai, VP of Product Management based out of Tokyo, discusses how the new PS5 system update was created and what you can expect to roll out to the PlayStation platform beyond this latest update.

“Discord voice chat has been one of the biggest requests from our community and we’ve worked hard with the Discord team to deliver an experience that we hope our players will enjoy. I use Discord when I’m playing a Final Fantasy XIV raid with my friends who are gaming on PC, so Discord voice chat is a feature that’s important to me and one we’re very happy to bring to our community. Together with Discord, we want to make it easier for people to connect with each other, wherever they enjoy gaming.”

” I’m very happy that we are delivering Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p because it’s been a highly requested feature from players who enjoy gaming on 1440p-supported monitors. VRR is a great way to enhance the visual performance of PS5 games so it’s exciting that more of our gamers will be able to enjoy this feature. The ability to update your DualSense controller wirelessly is another feature that I feel adds convenience for players and makes the experience of updating your controller’s device software that much easier.”

“Our inspiration comes from our players so we are constantly listening to their feedback. We are always thinking about the features that our fans might want to see and ways to make their gaming experiences on PS5 more fun, social, and connected. It’s also important for us to minimize friction in players’ ability to easily jump into the experiences they want to enjoy on PS5. We keep a very long list of features and think carefully about how we prioritize our time and resources to deliver the ones that will make the most meaningful impact on our players’ experience.”

Source : Sony





