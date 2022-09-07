1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.

Together with new waystation social features offering gamers the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat.

“Another feature we’re excited to bring to more PS5 players is the ability to search for content on YouTube through Voice Command (Preview). From anywhere on PS5, including during gameplay, you can say “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.” The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown. (Voice Command (Preview) is currently available in English for PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K)”

1440p PS5 system software update

“PS App users will be able to launch a PS Remote Play session directly from PS App on iOS and Android devices. To start, make sure PS App is linked to your PS5 console and your console is in Rest Mode. Then, select the “Play Using PS Remote Play” icon on a PS App game hub, and the PS Remote Play app will automatically launch the game. To enjoy this feature, make sure PS App and the PS Remote Play app are both installed on your mobile or tablet device.”

Request Share Screen

“Similar to the PS5 feature, PS App users will be able to request another party member playing on PS5 to start a Share Screen session, and then watch their friend’s gameplay from the app. This makes it even easier for you to stay connected with friends while you’re on the go.”

Source : Sony

