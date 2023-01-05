PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo customizable accessibility controller kit

Sony has this week introduced a new highly customizable accessibility controller kit in the form of the PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo. Specifically designed to help remove barriers to gamers and help players with disabilities play more comfortably, Project Leonardo is being showcased at this week’s CES 2023 technology show.

Sony has developed Project Leonardo with the help of key contributions from accessibility experts, organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, Stack Up, community members, and game developers, Project Leonardo is Sony’s codename for its latest customizable controller kit that works “out of the box” says Sony.

“Project Leonardo for PS5 is a canvas for gamers to craft their own play experience. It includes a robust kit of swappable components, including a variety of analog stick caps and buttons in different shapes and sizes. Players can use these components to craft a wide array of control layouts. And the distance of the analog stick from the game pad can be adjusted to suit the player’s preference. These components allow players to find a configuration that works for their strength, range of motion, and particular physical needs. “

PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo

“We’re honored to team up with incredible organizations and accessibility experts to develop Project Leonardo for PlayStation®5, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods.”

“On the PS5 console players have an array of options to tailor their Project Leonardo play experience:

Button mapping

The controller’s buttons can be programmed to any supported function and multiple buttons can be mapped to the same function. Conversely, players can map two functions (like “R2” + “L2”) onto the same button.

Control profiles

Players can store their programmed button settings as control profiles and easily switch between them by pressing the profile button.

Up to three control profiles can be stored and accessed by the player from their PS5 console at any time.”

For more information on the new PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals