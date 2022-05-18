Apple unveils new accessibility features

Apple has announced a range of new accessibility features that will be coming to their devices later this year.
We presume these new features will be released as part of their next major software updates which will be unveiled at WWDC 2022 next month.
Some of the features include Door detection for users who are blind or have low vision, Advanced Physical and Motor Accessibility for the Apple Watch. Live Captions for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac for users who are Deaf and hard of hearing.
You can find out more information about the new Apple accessibility features over at the company’s website at the link below.
Source Apple