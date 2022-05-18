Apple unveils new accessibility features

Apple has announced a range of new accessibility features that will be coming to their devices later this year.

We presume these new features will be released as part of their next major software updates which will be unveiled at WWDC 2022 next month.

Some of the features include Door detection for users who are blind or have low vision, Advanced Physical and Motor Accessibility for the Apple Watch. Live Captions for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac for users who are Deaf and hard of hearing.

Using advancements across hardware, software, and machine learning, people who are blind or low vision can use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination with Door Detection; users with physical and motor disabilities who may rely on assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control can fully control Apple Watch from their iPhone with Apple Watch Mirroring; and the Deaf and hard of hearing community can follow Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple is also expanding support for its industry-leading screen reader VoiceOver with over 20 new languages and locales. These features will be available later this year with software updates across Apple platforms.

“Apple embeds accessibility into every aspect of our work, and we are committed to designing the best products and services for everyone,” said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Accessibility Policy and Initiatives. “We’re excited to introduce these new features, which combine innovation and creativity from teams across Apple to give users more options to use our products in ways that best suit their needs and lives.”

