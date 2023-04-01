ASUS ROG CES 2023 Launch Event in full

With the start of CES 2023 ASUS has this week unveiled its latest creations, upgrades and hardware revealing its next series of ROG laptops and hardware that will be showcased at this years technology event. To learn more about all the new additions to the ASUS ROG range of products check out the full CES 2023 ROG Launch Event embedded below.

Products featured in the launch event include the Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair, ROG Gaming Laptops, ROG Nebula Display, ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse & Mouse Pad, ROG Strix Scar 16, G16, ROG XG Mobile and much more.

ASUS ROG CES 2023

If you missed the ASUS ROG CES 2023 launch event earlier this week you can catch up on all the new announcements and additions to the range of gaming products and accessories by watching the full event embedded below.

“The 24.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) monitor with ultrafast 540 Hz (OC) refresh rate is designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay. The G-SYNC processor includes a built-in NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer that captures end-to-end system latency to deliver the very best gaming experience. Additionally, the built-in ESS DAC provides surround sound, as well as gunshot and footstep enhancements that provide near-zero audio latency.”

Source : ASUS





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals