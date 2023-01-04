New Alienware laptops unveiled at CES 2023

Dell has unveiled its newly revamped Alienware laptops at CES 2023 this week in the form of the redesigned Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14, and Dell G16 and G15 laptops. Featuring new form factors and materials as well as “best-in-class performance upgrades, design and comfort enhancements” says Dell. The systems will also be shipping with an updated Alienware Command Center and will be available to purchase later this year.

“Our family of Alienware gaming laptops has historically focused on 15″ and 17″ screen sizes. That all changes today, with the introduction of 16″ and 18″ screen sizes alongside our 14″ model that was unveiled last year (CES 2022). This foundational shift was driven by the improvements delivered via our Alienware Cryo-tech thermal solution which enables us to adopt these larger displays without making significant changes to the footprint of each device.”

Coming soon this winter

– Alienware m18 will first launch with high-end configs starting at ~$2,899 (US), ~$3,899 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$2,099 (US), ~$2,849 (CA)

– Alienware m16 will first launch with high-end configs starting ~$2,599 (US), ~$3,599 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$1,899 (US), ~$2,599 (CA)

– Alienware x16 will first launch with high-end configs starting ~$3,099 (US), ~$4,199 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$2,149 (US), ~$2,899 (CA)

– Alienware x14 will start at ~$1,799 (US), $2,449 (CA).

Coming soon this spring

– Dell G15 will start at ~$849 (US), $1,149 (CA)

– Dell G16 will start at ~$1,499 (US), $1,999 (CA)

Alienware laptops

“Alienware’s most powerful laptop, the m18, is in a performance class of its own, with customization options that span the gamut of new CPU and GPU technology. This includes up-to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, plus next-gen AMD Ryzen Processors and Radeon Graphics for mobile. All this performance is enabled by a suite of major Alienware Cryo-tech advancements.”

“Impressively, m18 maintains the same peak thickness (Z-height) as m17, while giving gaming enthusiasts 14% more room on-screenix, providing enough space for a full-sized keyboard and number pad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys, plus dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and unprecedented storage capacity… now up to 9 TB of total storage! Available panel options include either 165 Hz QHD or 480 Hz FHD displays with Dynamic Display Switching technology, and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All fortified by structural improvements inside and out that enable a stronger, more rigid chassis—meeting the robust build quality Alienware customers expect.”

Source : Alienware





