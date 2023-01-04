LG Display folding OLED showcased at CES 2023

At CES 2023 this week LG Display is showcasing its new folding OLED technologies as well as providing visitors to the technology show the chance to view its small-to-medium-sized OLED and automotive display solutions, including Foldable OLED displays and more. The 17-inch Foldable OLED optimizes a laptop’s utilization in various environments since it can fold and unfold in half to transform into a tablet or portable monitor.

“This innovative 17-inch Foldable OLED is almost entirely crease-free at the point of folding, letting users enjoy one device in various ways and forms. The screen is also equipped with the company’s touchscreen solutions that enable people to use the screen with either a pen or one’s fingers.

Folding OLED

LG Display’s 34-inch P-OLED display, the world’s largest automotive P-OLED, employs an ergonomic structure that gives the driver a clear view of the dashboard and navigation system at the same time. In addition, the company’s 12.8-inch Control Pad, Center Fascia, will also be introduced at the booth.”

“LG Display’s 8-inch 360-degree Foldable OLED is a revolutionary technology that successfully enables a device to fold both ways to bring greater utilization, as users can now choose different form factors according to their task. Its module structure guarantees durability even when folded more than 200,000 times, while its special folding mechanism minimizes wrinkles along the folding areas.”

“The company’s LTPS LCD-based Head-Up Display (HUD), which achieves up to 5,000 nits, meets the driver’s needs while maintaining premium picture quality. Another innovation, glasses-free 3D display panel, maximizes the display’s 3D effect by utilizing cutting-edge eye-tracking technology to give viewers a level of visual satisfaction they have never experienced before.”

Source : LG





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals