Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition unveiled

Asus has unveiled a new special edition version of its ROG Phone 6, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition.

The handset comes with a Diablo-themed design and a range of accessories, you can see more information below.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Blizzard Entertainment today announced the ROG Phone 6 Diablo® Immortal Edition, an exclusive limited-edition version of the new ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone. With its unique Diablo-themed design and a treasure trove of themed accessories, this unique phone is a must-have item for serious fans of the Diablo universe.

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features details that echo the long-running Diablo combat quest, with its nightmarish menagerie of demons and monsters. The phone has a special flame-effect finish that varies the luminance of the red flames as the viewing angle changes. The custom Aura RGB illuminated logo is an outline image of the mobile game’s title, and the Diablo Immortal theme continues in the custom user interface, with its exclusive themed live wallpapers, icon styles, animations, sound effects and more.

Fans will appreciate the unique matching themed accessories, which are based on legendary items found in the game. These include the Shield Blessing Aero Case and a map of Sanctuary, both featuring hidden marks in invisible ink that can be revealed using the Fahir’s Light torch. There’s also a uniquely crafted Immortality Ejector Pin that’s fashioned after the game’s logo.

The new Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition smartphone is now available to pre-order in the UK for £1,099.99. You can find out more information over at Asus at the link below.

Source Asus





