Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro fails durability test (Video)

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphone launched back in July, the device is designed to be a high-end gaming smartphone.

Now we have a durability test from JerryRigEverything, the handset is out through a range of tests, this includes a scratch test, burn test, and bend test. Unfortunately, the handset fails the test, can you guess which tests it fails? Watch the video below to find out.

As we can see from the video the handset managed to pass the scratch test with scratches at levels 6 and 7, there was permanent damage to the display as it is an AMOLED display.

The handset completely failed the bend test with permanent damage to the handset, which is not what you would expect with a device that costs $1,300.

The legend has evolved! The ROG Phone 6 Pro is the latest incarnation of world-beating gaming phone. It harnesses the brute gaming power of the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, with a new class leading GameCool 6 thermal system that lets you smash every barrier and break every limit, and a 165 Hz display for a revolutionary visual experience. For total control, there’s the AirTrigger 6 system and the Armoury Crate app, and for marathon gameplay, there’s a monster 6000 mAh1 battery. Dare to choose the mighty ROG Phone 6 Pro, and you will be rewarded with an experience that befits a true legend.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything





