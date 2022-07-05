Asus ROG Phone 6 series unveiled

Asus has announced their latest gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6 series and there are two handsets in the range, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The handset comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The ROG Phone 6 series is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a premier-tier powerhouse that delivers power and performance enhancements for the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers amped-up gameplay — unleashed with the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming® features plus an improved Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU — delivering a more than 50% performance improvement[v] when compared to the Snapdragon 888 that powered the ROG Phone 5. The device is backed by up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, for the most reliable and stable gaming experience.

The upgraded GameCool 6 cooling system includes 360° CPU cooling technology, a 30% larger vapor chamber and 85% larger graphite sheets[vi], along with a centered-CPU design to increase heat dissipation from the core. Combined with the new performance manager in Armoury Crate, the ROG Phone 6 series allows gamers to tune performance settings for different games, giving them a competitive edge in any gaming scenario.

Source Asus

