Steam PlayStation DualShock & DualSense controller support enhanced



if you enjoy playing games using the PlayStation range of controllers. You will be pleased to know that Valve has this week announced a new initiative for the Steam store and desktop client’s. In the form of an upcoming feature that will assist players in finding games compatible with PlayStation’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. This is a significant step towards enhancing the gaming experience for players who prefer using controllers.

The Steamworks “edit store” section now allows developers to input information regarding the compatibility of their games with these PlayStation controllers. This is a significant move, as it provides developers with a platform to communicate directly with their audience about the devices supported by their games. This new feature in Steamworks is a controller-support questionnaire, designed to help developers better describe the devices their games support.

Displaying PS DualShock & DualSense controller support

This initiative is the first of its kind, aimed at helping players find games that support the most commonly-used PC video game controllers. Starting in October, this information will be displayed to players in the Steam store and Steam desktop client, making it easier for gamers to find games that are compatible with their preferred controllers.

The questionnaire allows developers to self-identify the level of controller support that their game handles. The results of this survey will be displayed using existing options on the store and will also output a preview within Steamworks of what the future store display will show for the game. This feature provides a transparent and straightforward way for developers to communicate the level of controller support their games offer.

However, it’s important to note that support for DualShock and DualSense controllers isn’t automatically assumed if a game already has good Xbox controller support. This distinction is crucial as it ensures that the specific needs and requirements of PlayStation controller users are addressed.

Steam store and the Steam desktop client

Starting in October, updates will roll out to the Steam store and the Steam desktop client to expose this new information. These updates will include changes to the store page area that displays controller support, browse pages, and the Steam Desktop client. This will provide a more comprehensive and user-friendly interface for gamers, making it easier for them to find games compatible with their preferred controllers.

Since 2017, Steam has seen over 87 million users play at least once using a controller. The majority of these players have used some version of Xbox controllers, but recently there has been growth among players using various types of PlayStation controllers. This trend indicates a growing demand for PlayStation controller support in PC games, a demand that Steam is addressing with these new features.

Steamworks provides streamlined APIs to help developers support PlayStation controllers in their games. This feature is a significant step towards making PlayStation controller support a standard feature in PC games, enhancing the gaming experience for millions of players worldwide.

In conclusion, the upcoming updates to the Steam store and desktop client represent a significant step towards enhancing the gaming experience for PlayStation controller users. By providing developers with a platform to communicate their games’ controller support and by making this information readily available to players, Steam is leading the way in integrating different gaming platforms and controllers. This development is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of the gaming industry and its commitment to providing a seamless gaming experience for all players.

Source : Valve



