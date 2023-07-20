How the PlayStation VR2 headset was designed

If you are interested in learning more about the design process behind the creation of the latest virtual reality headset designed by Sony for its PlayStation 5 games console. You might be interested to know that Sony has revealed more details about its design and development process.

The PlayStation VR2, is a product of years of meticulous research and development says Sony. This article delves into the intricate process behind the creation of this innovative headset, shedding light on the various stages of its development, from initial prototypes to the final product.

The journey of the PlayStation VR2 began even before the launch of its predecessor, the original PlayStation VR says Sony. The team at Sony Interactive Entertainment was already conducting research on future VR technology as part of their R&D efforts. Post the launch of the PlayStation VR in 2016, the team started to envision what the next generation of VR would look like. They revisited their R&D findings and began prototyping various technologies in early 2017. The same year, they initiated detailed discussions on the features to be implemented in the new product and the specific technologies to be explored further.

PlayStation VR2 design

The development of the PS VR2 headset was a complex process that involved the introduction of new features representing a generational leap compared to the original PS VR. These included eye tracking, headset feedback, and a single-cord setup. The challenge was to incorporate these features into the headset while maintaining a light and compact design. The teams worked closely from the beginning to produce detailed technical estimates and discussed how they could achieve an optimized design.

Prototyping

The initial prototype was focused on evaluating functionality rather than weight. The team considered how to incorporate new features into the original PS VR design and explored the best system for tracking. After functional evaluations, the components were integrated into the actual system. The “tracking system study prototype” was a prototype created just prior to the integration. Although it was very large and heavy, it served an important role for evaluation.

Ergonomics

The team dedicated a lot of time to ensure that the headset was comfortable to wear and hold. They evaluated numerous configurations of how the headset could be worn based on its expected weight. The engineers worked hard to achieve the right balance between weight reduction and durability, making each component lighter, simplifying the design, and reducing the thickness of the plastic while maintaining strength.

Eye Tracking

Eye tracking was explored as a new UI feature to push the boundaries of play with PS VR2. The team spent a long time testing and optimizing the feature with a variety of users to ensure it was tracking correctly, accommodating all kinds of players, including those who wear glasses and have different eye colors.

Headset Feedback

Headset feedback, unique to PS VR2, was first added as a new feature after mechanical design engineers found that it increased the feeling of immersion and sense of reality. They created a prototype with a built-in motor and tested how the motor affected eye tracking and head tracking.

PlayStation VR2 internal design

The development of the PS VR2 Sense Controller started in 2016, parallel to the headset. The team explored various shapes for the controller and spent a lot of time adjusting it to make it easier and lighter to hold. They conducted extensive user testing and incorporated key features from the DualSense wireless controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The final PS VR2 headset is capable of rendering stunning 4K HDR visuals (2000×2040 per eye), and eye tracking also delivers high-quality graphics with efficient rendering techniques. Combined with the controller, headset, and comfortable design, players can fully immerse themselves in the extraordinary VR worlds created by game developers.

The PlayStation VR2 is a product of years of research, development, and testing. It represents a significant leap in VR technology, offering players an immersive and high-quality gaming experience. It will be interesting to see how it is adopted by PlayStation gamers over the coming years.

Source : Sony



