PlayStation VR2 specs, price and questions answered by Sony

If you are patiently waiting for the launch of the new Sony PlayStation VR2 second generation virtual reality headset later this week. You will be pleased to know that Sony has published answers to a variety of questions that have been brought to light by the PlayStation community. As a reminder the PlayStation VR2 headset will be officially available to purchase from February 22, 2023 and will be priced at $549.99, €599.99, £529.99 or ¥74,980 depending on your location.

In the Standard PlayStation VR2 bundle you will find a Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, USB cable. While in the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle you will find a voucher for the new Horizon Call of the Mountain game specifically created for the new VR headset. In a boost to visual clarity, the PS VR2 headset features an internal HDR OLED display that supports 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, along with a wider field of view to create a more seamless VR gameplay experience. For more information and answers to all your questions jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR comparison chart

“PS VR2 is a quantum leap for VR experiences, and allows you to interact in new and immersive ways powered by the PS5 console. With PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology, it combines PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, PlayStation VR2 headset feedback, 3D Audio, and eye tracking to bring emotion and immersion to life.”

PlayStation VR2

“PS VR2 also features headset feedback with subtle haptic effects that add a tactile element to the sensory experience. Examples could include feeling your character’s heartbeat, the rush of objects passing close to your head, and more. Eye-tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, with PS VR2 delivering a high-fidelity visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on (this is known as foveated rendering). The PS5 console’s advanced 3D audio features allow developers to create an incredibly realistic soundscape, too.”

“The included PS VR2 Sense controller also brings significant enhancements to the VR experience, including much more precise hand motion tracking than PS VR, finger touch detection, as well as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger effects similar to the DualSense wireless controller for the PS5 console.”

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

Source : Sony





