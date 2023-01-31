PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain launches February 22

PlayStation gamers patiently awaiting the launch of the highly anticipated second generation virtual reality headset from Sony might be interested to know that Chante Goodman from game development studio Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about one of the games that will be available to play at launch in the form of Horizon Call of the Mountain. The exciting PS VR2 game allows you to experience the world of Horizon in a more immersive way. Check out the gameplay and announcement trailers below to learn more about what you can expect from the gameplay, story and game mechanics in the PS VR2 adventure game.

Explore the world through the eyes of Ryas, former Shadow Carja warrior, to uncover a grave threat to the Sundom. Experience luscious and dangerous areas up close as you fight mighty machines, meet new and familiar faces – and take in spectacular views on the immersive River Ride experience!

PS VR2 trailer

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain gameplay

Experience the majestic world of Horizon like never before in this new adventure for PlayStation®VR2. The stunning visuals and innovative features of the new PS VR2 Sense controllers fully immerse you into the world of Horizon for an experience like no other. Ascend the towering peaks of the Carja Sundom as Ryas, a disgraced former soldier, and unravel a new mystery surrounding the machines to redeem yourself and save your people. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way.”

With Horizon Call of the Mountain, players will be able to experience the world of Horizon from a new perspective, through both Ryas as a compelling new protagonist and the PS VR2 headset. With haptic feedback, intelligent eye tracking, and an ultra-wide field of view, the player becomes incredibly immersed, and Call of the Mountain puts them right at the most thrilling peaks of the Sundom and beyond. “

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals