Sable open world adventure game lands on PlayStation 5

If you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the open world adventure game Sable. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to enjoy on the PlayStation platform and Gregorios Kythreotis Creative Director at developer Shedworks has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the “coming-of-age adventure“.

“For those of you who are not yet familiar with Sable, this game is a coming-of-age adventure set in the world of Midden. Our main character Sable embarks on her Gliding, a journey of self-discovery that will take her to scenic vistas, remote encampments, and ancient ruins, all the while meeting friends and strangers on the way. By helping them, she will learn more about their ways of life, see new sides of herself, and ultimately choose the mask she wants to wear for the rest of her life. “

Open world adventure game

“The mask is an exploration of identity. Everyone in Midden undertakes a ceremony called “The Gliding” as they reach adulthood, where they travel the world and try on many different masks until they finally find the one that suits them best. Their chosen mask is part of how they present themselves to the world. Will they choose to follow a particular craft or role in society? Or will they choose a mask that symbolises a rejection of convention?”

“Our aim with Sable is to trust you as the player: once Sable leaves her family, we open up the game completely and give you the freedom to encounter any location, quest, or activity in any order you like. Every single quest in the game is optional. This means you can pick and choose what parts of Midden interest you and which characters you want to learn more about. What you do is driven by your own fancy and we hope this will awaken your curiosity and wanderlust, where adventure can lie around any corner.”

Source : Sony





