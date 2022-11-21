As Far As The Eye adventure game launches

Indie game As Far As The Eye has this month launched providing gamers with a nomadic turn-based city builder, offering a single player experience and a procedurally generated journey on the PlayStation. Features of the As Far As The Eye adventure game include the ability to explore, analyze and search places of interest for long lost treasures on a procedurally generated journey and adventure game. While you plan the best path for your tribe to take in order to go as far as the Eye. Harvest, build, stock and leave your halt before the wave engulfs your tribe.

Improve your pupils through the job system, your buildings through the improvement system and your whole tribe through Tribe’s Knowledge. As you embark on your adventure survive dire conditions and protect the Pupils against random events. Meet allies, negotiate for resources, recruit new Pupils and more! Check out the launch trailer below to learn more.

Adventure game

“You play as the wind guiding the Pupils, a tribe that must reach the center of the world. You’ll have to manage their resources, their buildings, and their lives. Help them grow wiser through agriculture, crafting, scientific and mystical research before the world is submerged. Be careful though, you have to manage your tribe perfectly and make sure they’re not starving or taken by surprise by the waters.”

“Wake up, swell up and get up, Sigh. It is time to bring back to me the Pupils scattered throughout the world and to guide them. Do not worry, they will recognize you as soon as they feel your breath on their faces, as soon as they see their woolen clothes spinning, they will understand because they are waiting for you. Caress their feet, carry their bodies, lift their spirit and instill hope and perseverance in them.

Do not skimp on the gusts that will make them realize that the road is long and that it must continue, always, As Far As I.”

To learn more about the new adventure game, jump over to the official Sony PlayStation website where the game is now available to purchase and play via the link below.

Source : Sony





