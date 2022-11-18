PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now open

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting to get their hands on the new PSVR 2 virtual reality, headset created by Sony. Will be pleased to know that Sony has started accepting pre-orders for the new hardware which will be officially launching on February 22, 2023. The PSVR 2 features two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays offers users 4K HDR visuals at up to 120fps, four times the resolutionof the the original PlayStation VR headset.

“Innovative PlayStation VR2 Sense technology brings emotion and immersion to life through subtle headset vibrations, 3D audio technology and intelligent eye tracking, combined with finger touch detection, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controller.”

PSVR 2

“Discover how the revolutionary immersive features of PlayStation VR2 can transport you to thrilling worlds that feel, look and sound real through PlayStation VR2 Sense technology. From tiny details to wide-open vistas, from realistic facial expressions to living, breathing futuristic worlds, the next-gen processing power of PlayStation 5 console together with new optical features let you witness every moment in stunning detail.”

“Express yourself to fellow players in new and lifelike ways with eye tracking1 that simulates heightened emotional responses from your in-game avatar, giving an enhanced sense of realism and personal interactions to co-op games or team chats in multiplayer games.”

Source : Sony





