Samsung Adds Galaxy S23 Series to One UI 8.5 Beta

Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Beta Program to More Galaxy Devices

Samsung has announced the expansion of its One UI 8.5 beta program, offering a broader range of Galaxy device users the opportunity to test new features ahead of the official release. This phased rollout underscores Samsung’s commitment to enhancing the user experience through iterative software updates. Among the key improvements is an upgraded Quick Share feature, which simplifies wireless file sharing across devices, making it more seamless and efficient.

More Galaxy Devices Join the Beta Program

The One UI 8.5 beta program now includes a wider selection of Galaxy devices, reflecting Samsung’s dedication to catering to a diverse user base. Initially limited to flagship models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5, the program has been expanded to include the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy A36 5G. Notably, the Galaxy A36 5G marks the first A-series device to participate in the beta program, signaling Samsung’s intent to bring advanced software features to its mid-range lineup.

This expansion not only broadens access to innovative software but also demonstrates Samsung’s focus on inclusivity within its ecosystem. Future updates are expected to extend the program to additional models, further enhancing the accessibility of One UI 8.5.

Targeted Rollout in Key Markets

Samsung has strategically limited the beta program to specific regions, ensuring a controlled and effective rollout. This approach allows the company to gather valuable feedback from diverse user groups while refining the software for a global release. The beta program is currently available in:

India

South Korea

The United Kingdom

The United States

These regions represent a mix of established and emerging markets, allowing Samsung to collect insights from a wide range of users. By focusing on these key areas, the company aims to deliver a polished and reliable software experience that meets the needs of its global audience.

Key Feature: Enhanced Quick Share for Seamless File Sharing

One of the standout features of One UI 8.5 is the enhanced Quick Share functionality, which introduces improved wireless file-sharing capabilities. This update brings AirDrop-like features to Galaxy devices, allowing users to transfer files effortlessly between compatible devices. Whether for work or personal use, Quick Share simplifies the process, saving time and boosting productivity.

Supported models for this feature include:

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24

Galaxy Z Fold7

Galaxy Z Flip7

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

This enhancement ensures that both current and future Galaxy devices benefit from improved cross-platform compatibility. By streamlining workflows and allowing seamless file transfers, Quick Share enhances the overall user experience across Samsung’s ecosystem.

How to Join the Beta Program

Eligible Galaxy device owners in supported markets can participate in the One UI 8.5 beta program by registering through the Samsung Members app. This app serves as the central hub for Samsung’s beta initiatives, offering users the chance to engage directly with the development process. Through the app, participants can:

Download and test early software builds

Provide direct feedback to Samsung

Contribute to shaping the final release

By joining the beta program, users play an active role in refining the software, making sure it aligns with their needs and expectations. This collaborative approach not only improves the final product but also strengthens the relationship between Samsung and its user community.

Samsung’s Vision for the Future

The expansion of the One UI 8.5 beta program highlights Samsung’s ongoing efforts to deliver innovative and user-centric software experiences across its Galaxy ecosystem. By including more devices, targeting key markets and introducing features like enhanced Quick Share, Samsung is setting the stage for a more connected and efficient mobile experience.

Whether you’re a long-time Galaxy user or a first-time beta participant with the Galaxy A36 5G, this initiative offers a unique opportunity to engage with Samsung’s development process. As the beta program evolves, it continues to bridge the gap between user feedback and innovative technology, making sure a better experience for all Galaxy users.

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Source: Samsung



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