Samsung’s OneUI 8.5 Beta 4: The Hidden Features You Need to Know About

Key Features and Improvements

The OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 update, identifiable by its version ending in ZAL, is currently available in select regions, including India. Below are the most notable enhancements included in this release:

Voicemail Feature Restored: The voicemail functionality has been reintroduced, offering you greater control over missed calls. You can now manually send calls to voicemail or configure them to redirect automatically after a set duration. Additionally, voicemail recordings are accessible through the phone app or voice recorder. A new transcription feature has also been added, allowing you to convert voice messages into text for easier review and management.

The voicemail functionality has been reintroduced, offering you greater control over missed calls. You can now manually send calls to voicemail or configure them to redirect automatically after a set duration. Additionally, voicemail recordings are accessible through the phone app or voice recorder. A new transcription feature has also been added, allowing you to convert voice messages into text for easier review and management. Bug Fixes: Several critical issues have been resolved to enhance the overall user experience. These include: Lock screen clock position errors that disrupted the display layout. Search history glitches in the phone app, making navigation smoother. Bluetooth headset call-switching problems, improving connectivity, and usability. Issues with pasting phone numbers, which now function as intended. Improvements to AI select functionality, allowingfor more seamless text and object selection.

Several critical issues have been resolved to enhance the overall user experience. These include: Performance Enhancements: Users have reported noticeable improvements in system animations and overall stability. While battery performance will require extended observation, early feedback suggests better resource management and efficiency, contributing to a smoother user experience.

Security and Compatibility Updates

The February 2026 security patch included in this update addresses the latest vulnerabilities, making sure your device remains protected against potential threats. However, it’s worth noting that this beta version does not include updates for GoodLock or the Google Play System. These omissions are expected to be addressed in the stable release, making sure full compatibility and feature integration.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect

As Samsung prepares for the highly anticipated launch of the Galaxy S26 series, the stable release of OneUI 8.5 is expected to arrive by the end of February 2026. This final version will likely incorporate the refinements introduced in the beta, delivering a polished and seamless experience for all users. The Beta 4 update serves as a critical milestone in this process, offering a preview of the improvements and optimizations that will define the stable release.

Enhanced User Experience Through Incremental Updates

The OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 update underscores Samsung’s dedication to enhancing the user experience through targeted fixes, robust security measures, and the reintroduction of essential features like voicemail. By addressing key bugs and improving system stability, this update ensures a more reliable and efficient operating system. As you explore the new functionalities, you’ll notice a clear focus on delivering a stable, optimized platform tailored to meet your needs.

