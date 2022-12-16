Beyond Nordic BN601 hiking boots with mountain rescue technology

The design team and outdoor adventuring experts at Swedish-based Beyond Nordic, have for a 5th time taken to Kickstarter to launch their latest product in the form of a new hiking boot equipped with mountain rescue technology. The RECCO Technology has been specifically designed for walkers and adventurers to provide rescue services with a way of locating you.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $92 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

RECCO Technology

The RECCO reflector makes you searchable to the rescuers. RECCO reflectors are lightweight passive transponders which require no power or activation to function. They consist of a diode and an antenna. RECCO reflectors are integrated in products, including jackets, pants, helmets, backpacks, back protectors, hiking boots, transceivers, watches and harnesses.

“Beyond Nordic is the outdoor brand developed by hiking fanatics Patrik and Johannes, two swedish outdoor enthusiasts set on bringing functional, searchable hiking gear to the world. We thought the industry of hiking gear was outdated and felt the market needed something more! Better fit, cleaner design, and updated features!”

“We collected all our favorite specs and props from famous outdoor brands around the globe, added the features we’d been missing, adapted the design to fit in today’s demands and Voila, Beyond Nordic! We will make our absolute best to answer all your querys and we will also gladly take your feedback for future product development.”

With the assumption that the Beyond Nordic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Beyond Nordic hiking boot with RECCO Technology project observe the promotional video below.

Beyond Nordic hiking boots

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the hiking boot with RECCO Technology, jump over to the official Beyond Nordic crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





