No Mans Sky PS VR2 game announcement trailer

Sean Murray Founder at game studio Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the new No Man’s Sky PS VR2 experience being created for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset. Check out the State of Play June 2022 announcement trailer below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the gameplay using the PS VR2 headset and controllers.

No Mans Sky PS VR2 game

“To experience No Man’s Sky in PS VR was a minor miracle, such was the technical challenge we faced bringing an infinite seamless universe into the futuristic headset. Several years later, the technology has taken another major leap forward such that, now, we have the opportunity to immerse the player to a whole new level. Cockpits and control systems of starships and land vehicles were rebuilt, menu systems and interfaces redesigned, teleportation controls, terrain manipulation, warp effects were all redesigned to heightened the dynamism, tacticity and exhilaration of your adventure. No aspect of the experience was overlooked in our drive for maximum immersion.”

“In the years that have passed, looking back on the planet you’ve just left as it recedes from view, staring up as your life-sized ship teleports in above you, or creating a towering base structure in VR solo or with friends, has never gotten old. In a VR headset, creatures seem closer and more familiar, space battles more ferocious and frenetic, planetary vistas more expansive and zen-like. The power of PlayStation 5, coupled with the all-new PlayStation VR2 hardware, including the new Sense controllers, combine to take that sense of immersion and believability up by several major notches. “

Source : PS Blog

