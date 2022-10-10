No Man’s Sky 4.0 Way Point update improves core gameplay and more

Hello Games has released a new update to it No Man’s Sky game bringing with it a wealth of new features and customisations for players to enjoy. The No Man’s Sky 4.0 Way Point update offers improvements and enhancements to the core gameplay including game modes, milestones, journey cataloguing, usability and inventory size improvements. Watch the accompanying trailer embedded below to learn more about the latest updates rolled out by the Hello Games development studio and how they effect gameplay.

Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about the latest improvements rolling out with the 4.0 update which is now free to download and install on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

No Man’s Sky 4.0 update

“Waypoint brings an overhaul of design and balance, including inventories, milestones, cataloging and game modes. It also introduces hundreds of community-favorite quality of life improvements, both macro and micro. Inventories have been overhauled, with ships, weapons and players having their level cap greatly increased. Survival, crafting, combat and controls can now all be customized to cater for travellers’ unique play styles. Relaxed mode brings a new focus on sandbox exploration for travellers’ old and new. Meanwhile returning players are welcomed by a new information portal with a summary of their goals and progress.”

“For long-term players, a new milestone system, new collectibles and improved mission content brings new long term goals and challenge. With new streamlining and balance, Waypoint allows players to enjoy twenty major updates as a more cohesive whole. This is hopefully the best time to be a No Man’s Sky player, whether you are a new explorer who benefits from our Relaxed Mode, a returning player who is welcomed back by a more cohesive gameplay experience, or a core player who is excited for the increased level cap and hundreds of quality of life improvements.”

No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch

“No Man’s Sky for Nintendo Switch! An entire universe in the palm of your hands.”

