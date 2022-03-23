New NVIDIA Omniverse game development tools unveiled at GTC 2022

As well as unveiling their new Omniverse Cloud platform NVIDIA has also introduced a number of new tools for developers to use when creating cutting-edge games. NVIDIA Omniverse not only accelerates complex 3D workflows, but also enables ground-breaking new ways to visualize, simulate, and code Omniverse has been designed to provide developers with airway to exhilarate their workflow when using the latest technologies from NVIDIA such as ray tracing, AI, and compute into 3D pipelines.

New game development tools

Omniverse Audio2Face , an NVIDIA AI-powered application that enables character artists to generate high-quality facial animation from just an audio file. Audio2Face now supports full facial animation and artists will have the ability to control the emotion of the performance as well. With Audio2Face game developers can quickly and easily add realistic expressions to their game characters, which can facilitate a stronger emotional connection between the gamer and the game characters, expanding immersion.

, an NVIDIA AI-powered application that enables character artists to generate high-quality facial animation from just an audio file. Audio2Face now supports full facial animation and artists will have the ability to control the emotion of the performance as well. With Audio2Face game developers can quickly and easily add realistic expressions to their game characters, which can facilitate a stronger emotional connection between the gamer and the game characters, expanding immersion. Omniverse Nucleus Cloud , now in early access, enables one-click simple sharing of Omniverse scenes, removing the need to deploy Nucleus locally or in a private cloud. With Nucleus Cloud, game developers can easily share and collaborate in real time on 3D assets among internal and external development teams.

, now in early access, enables one-click simple sharing of Omniverse scenes, removing the need to deploy Nucleus locally or in a private cloud. With Nucleus Cloud, game developers can easily share and collaborate in real time on 3D assets among internal and external development teams. Omniverse DeepSearch , an AI-enabled service now available for Omniverse Enterprise subscribers, that allows game developers to use natural language inputs and imagery to instantly search through their entire catalog of untagged 3D assets, objects and characters.

, an AI-enabled service now available for Omniverse Enterprise subscribers, that allows game developers to use natural language inputs and imagery to instantly search through their entire catalog of untagged 3D assets, objects and characters. Omniverse Connectors are plugins that enable “live sync” collaborative workflows between third-party design tools and Omniverse. The new Unreal Engine 5 Omniverse Connector allows game artists to exchange USD and material definition language data between the game engine and Omniverse.

“Enriching its game developer ecosystem, NVIDIA today announced the launch of new NVIDIA Omniverse features that make it easier for developers to share assets, sort asset libraries, collaborate and deploy AI to animate characters’ facial expressions in a new game development pipeline.

With the NVIDIA Omniverse real-time design collaboration and simulation platform, game developers can use AI- and NVIDIA RTX -enabled tools, or easily build custom ones, to streamline, accelerate and enhance their development workflows. New features for game developers include updates to Omniverse Audio2Face, Omniverse Nucleus Cloud and Omniverse DeepSearch, as well as the introduction of Unreal Engine 5 Omniverse Connector.”

“NVIDIA Omniverse not only accelerates complex 3D workflows, but also enables ground-breaking new ways to visualize, simulate, and code the next frontier of ideas and innovation. Integrating complex technologies such as ray tracing, AI, and compute into 3D pipelines no longer comes at a cost but brings an advantage.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals