NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud announced at GTC 2022

At GTC 2022 this week NVIDIA has announced the launch of its new Omniverse Cloud platform offering a suite of cloud services providing creators, designers, artists and developers with instant access to the NVIDIA Omniverse directly from the cloud. The Cloud services include Nucleus Cloud, Omniverse Create and more. Omniverse Nucleus Cloud is currently available to check out via the companies Early Access Program. Offering a simple “one-click-to-collaborate” sharing tool that enables artists to access and edit large 3D scenes from anywhere, without having to transfer massive datasets.

While Omniverse Create offers an application for technical designers and creators to interactively build 3D worlds in real time with support for users to assemble, light, simulate and render large scale scenes. When connected to an Omniverse Nucleus server, worlds can be authored LIVE across multiple Omniverse applications, machines and users for advanced collaborative workflows says NVIDIA.

Omniverse Cloud

“Designers working remotely collaborate as if in the same studio. Factory planners work inside a digital twin of the real plant to design a new production flow. Software engineers test a new software build on the digital twin of a self-driving car before releasing it to the fleet. A new wave of work is coming that can only be done in virtual worlds,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Omniverse Cloud will connect tens of millions of designers and creators, and billions of future AIs and robotic systems.”

“Using Omniverse Cloud, creators can iterate, share and collaborate on models stored in Nucleus Cloud from anywhere, and instantly invite other collaborators to join a session by sending a link. Users or teams without high-end GeForce or NVIDIA RTX systems — or the desire to stand up IT infrastructure — can take advantage of the full powers of Omniverse Create and View simply by subscribing to the Omniverse Cloud program.”

“At KPF, a global leader in architectural design, we value the ability of our designers to collaborate as seamlessly as possible by making cloud-first technologies available to them when they need it,” said Cobus Bothma, director of Applied Research at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. “Omniverse Cloud fits perfectly into that practice with the promise of excelling our visual and 3D design collaboration abilities by enabling our teams to work in Omniverse from any device, anywhere.”

