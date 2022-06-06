Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 gameplay trailer

PlayStation gamers considering purchasing the new PS VR2 of virtual reality headset may be interested to know that Guerrilla and Firesprit have this week released a new gameplay trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new PS VR2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain. The new adventure game has been created exclusively for the PlayStation VR2 system which is currently under development by Sony. Check out the trailer below for a quick look at the action you can expect in the upcoming game.

“A brand-new Horizon adventure currently in development at Guerrilla and Firesprite for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation and gameplay. The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon. The story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character, while you will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way.”

Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 gameplay

“The world of Horizon is spectacular up close. In Call of the Mountain, you’ll be seeing it through the eyes of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave new threat to the Sundom. He is a master at climbing and archery, two skills crucial to survival as you step into his shoes, scaling perilous mountains and taking down mighty machines like the Thunderjaw.

Throughout your journey, you’ll master various tools and weapons and use the world’s many materials to craft additional gear, equipping you for any situation. But you won’t be going it alone. Along the way, you’ll meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself. “

“Alongside the game’s main story, Call of the Mountain will also offer an exciting, immersive River Ride experience. Take a seat and enjoy the gorgeous views of the world of Horizon, but look out; some uninvited machines may try to come aboard! The River Ride is the perfect way for a player using the PS VR2 headset to share the magic of PS VR2 with your friends and family as they watch along on a connected display.”

Source : Sony

