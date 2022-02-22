New PlayStation PS VR2 headset and controllers officially unveiled by Sony

Sony has officially unveiled their next-generation PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset and controllers today. Although no official launch date or pricing for the new PS VR2 has been announced as yet. The new headset will support 4K HDR and state-of-art graphical rendering explained Sony. Together with enhanced tracking thanks to the headset inside-out camera tracking technology, headset feedback, and the new, intuitive PS VR2 Sense controller pictured above and below. “The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely.”

Sony has designed the new PS VR2 headset to connect to your PlayStation console using a single cord allowing you to connect to your games “immediately”. Sony has already made PS VR2 development kits available to developers and game creators and they will share more details about the new PlayStation virtual reality in the coming months.

PlayStation PS VR2 headset

“When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out.” – Yujin Morisawa, Senior Art Director, SIE”

“The design of the PS VR2 headset was also inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products. When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you’ll notice some similarities in the look and feel. The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.”

“For the PS VR2 headset, we took comfort a few steps further by adding new features such as a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. We also created a slimmer design with a slight weight reduction – even with the new added features such as the new built-in motor for the headset feedback. It was quite a challenge to create a slimmer design with new features added to improve upon our first headset, but our design and engineering teams proved this could be possible when we saw the final design!”

As always we will keep you up to speed when more details are released. In the meantime jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below for more details.

Source : Sony

