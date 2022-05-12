Google Maps gets Immersive View and more

Google has ann0unced that it will be bringing a range of new features to Google Maps, this includes a new Immersive View feature.

The new Immersive View feature combines Google’s Street View with aerial shots of some cities, you can see more information on this below.

Google Maps first launched to help people navigate to their destinations. Since then, it’s evolved to become much more — it’s a handy companion when you need to find the perfect restaurant or get information about a local business. Today — thanks to advances in computer vision and AI that allow us to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world — we’re introducing a whole new way to explore with Maps. With our new immersive view, you’ll be able to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue is like — and even feel like you’re right there before you ever set foot inside. So whether you’re traveling somewhere new or scoping out hidden local gems, immersive view will help you make the most informed decisions before you go.

This new feature will be available in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo later this year. You can find out more details about the new Google Maps features over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals