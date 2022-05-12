Google Pixel 6a smartphone gets official (Video)

Google has unveiled its Pixel 6a smartphone at Google I/O, the handset was announced along with the new Pixel Buds Pro headphones.

The new Google Pixel 6a smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by the Google Tensor processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a 4410 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, it has a range of cameras including a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for Selfies.

The new Pixel 6a smartphone will go on sale in July and it will retail for $449, you can find out more details over at Google at the link below, the handset will come in three colors, Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

From exceptional camera features to speech recognition to security you can trust, many of your favorite features from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be joining the party — thanks to Google Tensor. Here’s a look at some of them.

Pixel 6a helps capture your most important moments with a Camera Bar that includes dual rear cameras: a main lens and an ultrawide lens. So rest assured you can capture the whole scene. As for the selfie camera on Pixel 6a, it’s the same great camera as Pixel 6.

Source Google

