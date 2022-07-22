Google Pixel 6a up for pre-order at Vodafone

Earlier we heard that the new Google Pixel 6a would go on sale next week, the device is now available to pre-order from Vodafone in the UK. You can also pre-order the handset direct from Google as well.

Vodafone is offering the new Pixel 6a on a range of their contracts and prices start at £28 a month with £9 upfront on a 36-month device plan.

Powered by Google’s Tensor chip, the Google Pixel 6a is the most affordable, super-fast and secure Google phone and features a stunning 6.1 FHD+ OLED display, a dual rear camera system including a 12MP Ultrawide and 12.2MP Wide lens and an 8MP camera on the front.

The Google Pixel 6a is available for pre-order with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their Google Pixel 6a contract – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Plus, Vodafone EVO customers can enjoy flexible upgrades, allowing them to upgrade to a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old eligible device to make their next phone more affordable.

Available in Charcoal, Chalk or Sage, the Pixel 6a can now be pre-ordered for £28 a month (£9 upfront cost) on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan – including 2GB of data and 2 Xtra benefits.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel 6a over at Vodafone’s website at the link below, the handset goes on sale next week.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals