Google Pixel 6a gets unboxed (Video)

The Google Pixel 6a went up for pre-order yesterday and it goes on sale next week on the 28th of July. The handset was made official at Google I/O back in May.

Now we get to find out more details about the Google Pixel 6a in an unboxing and review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6a comes with a Google Tensor processor and it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset also comes with a 4410 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The device features a 6.1-inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the read.

On the front of the Pixel 6a, there is an 8 megapixe3l camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Google Pixel 6a is now available to pre-order in a range of countries, the handset retails for £399 in the UK and for $440 in the USA, it will go on sale next Thursday the 28th of July.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

