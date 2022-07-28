Google Pixel 6a unboxing and setup

If you are interested in purchasing the new Google Pixel 6a you may be interested in this new setup guide created by YouTuber Zollotech who takes you through unboxing the Pixel 6a checking out its accessories including the box and setting it up ready to use. As a reminder the Pixel 6a runs the Android 12 operating system and features a Google Tensor (5 nm) Octa-core 2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 processor supported by Mali-G78 MP20, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1 inches OLED, HDR display featuring Gorilla Glass 3 offering users a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Connectivity is provided by support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e and Bluetooth 5.2. With 8 megapixel front facing camera for video calling, together with a 12 megapixel rear facing for video and photographs with a f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS lens.

Google Pixel 6a unboxing

“Google Pixel 5a 5G brings a budget price to a phone that has the camera quality of flagship phones like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro. The Pixel 6a features the Google Tensor M2, 6GB of RAAM and a 4410mAh battery and runs the latest Android version with all the updates and security updates guaranteed for 5 years. In this video I unbox the Google Pixel 6a, go over the specs, features, check out the cameras, and take a hands on First Look at the Pixel 6a.”

Source : Zollotech

