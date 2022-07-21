Google Pixel 6a up for pre-order

The Google Pixel 6a will go on sale on the 28th of July and Google has announced that the handset is now available to pre-order in a range of countries. The handset was made official at the Google I/O developer conference back in May and now it is finally launching.

You can now preorder the handset in the USA, UK, India, Canada, Australia, Ireland, France, Germany, Span, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a 6.1-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by the Google Tensor processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a 4410 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, it has a range of cameras including a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for Selfies.

The new Google Pixel 6a will retail for $449 in the USA and for £399 in the UK, you can find out more details about the device at the link below. The handset comes in a choice of three different colors which include Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk.

Source Google, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals