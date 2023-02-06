PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller teardown

The engineers at iFixit have wasted no time taking their toolkit to the new PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller, providing an in-depth look at its internal workings and revealing what has under its plastic cover. Check out the video below to learn for yourself what technology Sony has included in its latest PlayStation controller and how easy it is to repair should anything go wrong.

Priced at $200 the PS5 DualSense Edge controller officially launched last month and was made available on January 26, 2023. It features Changeable stick caps, remappable inputs and custom settings make your DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours. Fine tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, set the travel distance of your triggers for faster inputs, and quickly swap between control profiles so you’re always ready for your next game”.

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Teardown

If consoles are your gateway to exploring fantastic new worlds then your controller is the key that opens that gate. So getting the right controller that’s comfortable to use, fully featured, and durable has for some become as important as which console to buy. Enter Sony’s Dual Sense Edge, a $200 customizable and somewhat modular controller with enough new features that Sony hopes serious gamers will be willing to splurge a little extra for. With additional buttons, adjustable triggers, and the ability to create different profiles, it seems like Sony has thought of everything. And with modular thumb sticks, could it be that they’ve also considered repairability? Let’s find out.”

“Swappable back buttons can be configured to many other button inputs, so you’ve always got game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips. Plus, with two different styles of button to choose from, you can pick an input type that feels just right for your playstyle. Enjoy all the immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller and our signature controller comfort. Experience varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers, and feel your in-game actions and environment simulated through haptic feedback.”

Source : Sony





