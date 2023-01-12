Xbox becomes first carbon aware console

Microsoft has this week announced that its Xbox games system will become the first carbon aware console available, allowing Microsoft to reduce its environmental impact and help it reach its goal of being a carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste company by 2030. Following on from Microsoft’s announcement last March during which it said it would improve its environmental efforts, a new update will soon be rolling out to Xbox Insiders.

“We are constantly looking at the ways in which we can innovate, learn, and improve upon our measures, as well as continue collaborating with industry partners and game developers. We not only hold ourselves accountable to the carbon emissions in the production and distribution of our products, but to the emissions created with the use of our products in the homes of our fans as well. So, the way we design our hardware and software to be more efficient and optimized for renewable energy can have a big impact.”

Xbox carbon aware console

Microsoft explains a little more about what it means to become the first carbon aware console.

“Today we are sharing updates that are rolling out to Xbox Insiders. The upcoming changes will create opportunities for our collective community of gamers to make choices to reduce environmental impact while gaming.

When your console is plugged in, connected to the Internet and regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox will schedule game, app, and OS updates for your console at specific times during the nightly maintenance window that may result in lower carbon emissions because a higher proportion of electricity is coming from lower-carbon sources on the electric grid.

For example, instead of your Xbox waking up during the nightly maintenance window at a random time between 2:00 AM – 6:00 AM, your console will wake up at a time when it can use the most renewable energy in your local energy grid. This decreases fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions, and could potentially save you money. While only available to Xbox Insiders that use Shutdown (energy saving) right now, all Xbox gamers will have the chance to update soon so that your Xbox console is carbon aware.”

“Starting today, Xbox Insiders will notice that their Xbox Series X|S consoles automatically update to the Shutdown (energy saving) power option. This one-time update to your power settings will reduce your power consumption while your console is off, and will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console’s ability to receive overnight updates to system, games or apps. Remote features are supported while the console is powered-on; however, remote wake is not supported while the console is shut down. You can adjust your settings at any time, choosing what works best for you. Shutdown (energy saving) cuts power use by up to 20X when it’s off compared to Sleep.”

“We encourage all players to learn more about the power setting options available to you. Every small step we take has larger collective impact – and choosing shutdown (energy saving) can have real, meaningful impact. For example, for every 2 consoles that switch to Shutdown (energy saving) for one year, we will save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by 1 tree planted and grown for a decade.”

Source : Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals