Xbox Discord Voice feature now available to all

Following on from the announcement back in July 2022 that Microsoft was working with Discord to streamline the audio experience provided to Xbox gamers. Microsoft has this week announced that Discord Voice is now available for everyone playing on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Now that the feature is widely available Xbox gamers can now chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from their console. Making it much easier for friends to connect across mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.

How to start using Discord Voice on Xbox

In order to start talking with your Discord friends on Xbox, you’ll need to connect your Xbox account to your Discord account. If you’ve connected your Xbox and Discord accounts before, you’ll need to re-connect them again to grant the new permissions needed to access Voice on your Xbox console.

Simply go to User Settings > Connections on desktop, web, or mobile. Select the Xbox logo within the Connections menu and follow the prompts setup the new Discord Voice service on your Xbox console.

“This means that you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking while you are playing on your console. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat while you play all your favorite games. To get started, head to the Discord mobile app and link your Discord account to your Xbox. You’ll need to do this step even if you’ve linked accounts before. After that, you can join any Discord voice channel or call and transfer it to your Xbox.”

“Thank you to all our Xbox Insiders who gave feedback to help shape the experience. Stay tuned – we’re excited to bring more Discord experiences to Xbox in the future!”

Source : DXbox



