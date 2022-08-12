Microsoft Exchange Online basic authentication ends on October 1st

Microsoft has this week reminded Microsoft Exchange Online users that it is basic authentication login system will end on October 1, 2022. After this date any connection to Exchange Online that uses server-side sync or the Dynamics 365 Email Router with Basic authentication using only a username and password will stop working. Dynamics 365 mailboxes that use these connections will no longer be able to carry out the following functions, Send email from Dynamics 365 through Exchange Online, Retrieve email from Exchange Online or synchronize appointments, contacts, or tasks between Dynamics 365 and Exchange Online. Microsoft explains more about preparing yourself for the change.

Microsoft Exchange Basic Authentication

“The fastest and most reliable way to know if you need to prepare and what to do is to look in the Microsoft 365 Message Center. (You must have admin rights to sign in to the Message Center.) The Exchange Online team has been sending monthly Message Center posts to all affected customers with the following title format: “Basic Authentication – Monthly Usage Report – 2022.””

“If your organization is using server-side sync with Basic authentication, you may also have received Message Center posts from the Dynamics 365 or Power Apps services. Look for posts with the following title: “Impact due to Exchange Online disabling Basic Authentication.””

It is also worth noting that businesses that use server-side synchronization or the deprecated Dynamics 365 Email Router, you should find out now whether you need to prepare for the change. You can find out more about the changes to Microsoft Exchange by following the link below to the official Microsoft Cloud Blog.

Source : Microsoft : Basic Auth

