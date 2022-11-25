G7 Wired Controller for Xbox & PC features customizable swappable faceplates

If you are searching for a responsive wired controller that can be used on both Xbox and PC systems you might be interested in the latest controller from GameSir. The G7 officially licensed wired controller Designed for Xbox features swappable faceplates depending on your chosen gaming system. Equipped with algorithm optimise joysticks offering 0 Fluctuation, 0 Deviation and 0 Circularity error, delivers 360° seamless pinpoint control. The G7 controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10/11 PCs and is it available to purchase price at $45 £50 or €60.

“The G7 controller provides high speed and ultra-low input latency for an effortless gaming experience. With a polling rate at 265 Hz, it is an low input latency below 0.004s that enables every move to be more seamless and users to dominate the battlefield. Using the fully customizable GameSir Nexus software allows controller profiles to be created by mapping buttons, tweaking D-pad diagonal, adjusting stick and trigger zones, configuring the vibration level and more. With up to 3 profiles able to be created, it is ideal for those wanting to have a unique experience for each game and allows a quick switch to Hair Trigger mode which is perfect for FPS and action games.”

G7 Wired Controller

“Both hyper-realistic and hyper-responsive, the G7 is packed full of impressive features. With GameSir precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers, the G7 delivers best-in-class consistent smoothness and precision, reacting to even the slightest adjustment of your fingertips thanks to the pioneer Hall Effect technology, whether you need precise linear control or ultimate responsiveness.

Four rumble motors also create an immersive feeling when playing as 2 motors in the grips provide a strong and subtle vibration whereas the 2 motors behind the triggers provide vibration feedback to the fingertips to reflect every element of gameplay from impacts, engine roars or driving over surfaces.”

“Designed for pro-level gaming, the G7 comes with two additional back buttons that allow on-the-fly mapping of in-game valuable actions even if in the middle of a game. This can be programmed and used instantly without software (Mappable Buttons: A/B/X/Y/LB/RB/LT/RT/L3/R3/D-pad/Menu/Xbox/View Button). The textured grips on each bumper and trigger are also non-slip to keep fingers gripped even on rapid actions as well as ensure comfort for long gaming sessions.”

Source : TPU : GameSir





