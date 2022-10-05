Open Circuits book explores the internal workings of everyday components

Electronic enthusiasts and those wishing to learn more about the inner beauty of electronic components are sure to enjoy a new book now available from the No Strach Press website entitled Open Circuits. Available as both EBook in PDF, Mobi, and ePub and hardcover printed edition with a free copy of the e-book the Open Circuits book has been written by Windell Oskay and Eric Schlaepfer.

Featuring detailed photographs and diagrams of the internal workings together with “stunning cross-section photography that unlocks a hidden world full of elegance, subtle complexity, and wonder” the book features everything from resistors to LEDs, USB cables to headphone jacks, stepper motors to nixie tubes.

Open Circuits book

“Open Circuits is a photographic exploration of the beautiful design inside everyday electronics. Its stunning cross-section photography unlocks a hidden world full of elegance, subtle complexity, and wonder. The book’s arresting imagery transforms more than 130 components into delightful works of art. As you visually dissect the components’ insides, you’ll learn about how they work and how they were made. Open Circuits has something for everyone to appreciate, whether you’re a seasoned electrical engineer, an amateur tinkerer, or simply a lover of art and photography.”

“Our phones, computers, and appliances are made of hundreds of internal components, each precisely engineered to perform a certain function, but none intended to actually be seen. Through painstakingly executed, vividly detailed cross-section photography, Open Circuits reveals the surprising—and often accidental—beauty hiding inside the electronic components that drive our everyday devices. “

Source : No Starch Press



