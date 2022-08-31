Combining old and new technologies the Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker offers an aesthetically designed system available in wood or metal finishes depending on your preference. The portable Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $133 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With Vindop’s IN12 Nixie Tubes, you can light up the space around you and make it a brighter place to live. Wherever you are – at home, work, café, or salon- we’ve got something for you! Vindop is reminiscent of times gone by. Not only do they look retro, but they play retro – supporting AM/FM radio and providing a variety of tuning levels to create sweeter music. The body of the rotary knob controls all features, bringing listeners back to simpler days.”

Nixie tube clock and speaker

If the Vindop campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker project play the promotional video below.

“To make it easier to use Vindop anywhere and anytime, we built a 5600mAh battery into the device that can be powered or charged by a USB cable. Our advanced power management systems allow you to use your Vindop speaker for 8-hour without ever having to worry about running out of juice! Vindop speakers deliver exactly what they promise. With a warm midrange and highs that don’t overwhelm, Vindop creates an immersive experience for music listeners without sacrificing clarity. Whether connecting via Bluetooth or using auxiliary cables – you can enjoy the vibe with your favorite songs anytime you want!”

“As a start-up tech company, we value fan input. And since you are an integral part of our journey, you deserve the best product possible. That’s why we’ve come to Kickstarter – this platform has always been about crowdsourcing and community building, which is so perfect for us to introduce Vindop to you! Through pledges on Kickstarter, not only do you contribute financially but you also provide invaluable insight into the products that bring joy to your life.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Nixie tube clock and speaker, jump over to the official Vindop crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals