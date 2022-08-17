Nord environmentally friendly graphite body woodless pencils

Designers, artists, engineers and sketchers may be interested in a new range of graphite body woodless pencils called Nord. The environmental design of the pencils has been created to “avoid pencil-making from becoming another grievance for the nature, we created Nord, woodless pencils” says Nord.

“Made without a wood barrel our pencils have a full graphite body offering 6 times more usable pigment than a standard pencil. Usable for both detailed sketching and flat shading, these pencils can be sharpened and shaped to suit your needs. This beautiful box set is full of artist quality graphite, making the perfect gift for the professional artist or serious enthusiast. The intensity range is well-controlled by altering how much pressure you apply, and it can lay down some intense hues when you want. And for those times when you want a lighter result, simply let off some of the application pressure some.”

Nord woodless pencils

“Nord pencils can be used for both detailed sketching if sharp and flat shading if dulled, these pencils can be sharpened and shaped to suit your needs, as well as used tip down, side on or on the edge if necessary. The graphite was mixed with pigments to create 24 colour pencils, allowing the artist to create different levels of darkness, textures, and perspectives, increasing the diverse uses of the medium.”

“The production of wooden pencils takes a toll on the world’s forests, with 8 million trees cut down each year to make traditional wooden pencils, as each tree yields about 170,000 pencils. The Nord woodless pencils are more effective and longer lasting meaning we are benefiting the environment and our planet.”

