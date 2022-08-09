NYA-EVO Fjord environmentally friendly backpack

Photographers and outdoor adventurers looking for a modular backpack that is not only environmentally friendly but also capable of protecting your valuable photography equipment, gadgets and electronics, may be interested in the new range of NYA-EVO Fjord backpacks.

The range of outdoor bags is made using sustainable ECONYL, a material created from nylon waste, used in the manufacture of fishing nets and other fabrics. The recycling process purifies the waste nylon back to its original state enabling the formation of ECONYL which can be used once again and is the foundation for the backpacks ripstop fabric.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $239 or £198 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Purchasing a NYA-EVO Fjord backpack will not only help you carry your precious gear safely and comfortably, but every purchase also looks after the planet we’re on. Sometimes the best way to be a conscious consumer is to consume less. So we made our backpack even more hard wearing, with regenerated nylon and a design that’s engineered to last. It’s time for a change. It’s time for a new brighter and more honest future in photography. Support our vision.”

If the NYA-EVO Fjord campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the NYA-EVO Fjord backpack project review the promotional video below.

“When Jensen designed his first NYA-EVO backpack, it was with a simple goal: to make the best adventure camera bag on the market. Something that lets you carry precious camera gear safely, no matter how unforgiving the conditions. And we succeeded! Our Fjord 36 and removable camera insert system have been a game-changer for adventure photographers the world over. But now we’re taking things further…”

“NYA-EVO brings a new breed of adventure backpacks to the camera equipment market. Since its launch in 2017, our Fjord 36 and removable camera insert system has been a game-changer for adventure photographers the world over.The whole Fjord line-up works seamlessly with our RCI units. NYA-EVO products are designed and tested in the Nordics. Adventurers, photographers, filmmakers, travellers, extreme sports professionals, our backpacks have already helped some of world’s most talented explorers take their craft even further while keeping them comfortable and protected.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the backpack, jump over to the official NYA-EVO Fjord crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

