Mixware high resolution, auto levelling 3D printer can print with Carbon, Nylon and more

Mixware has introduced a couple of new high-resolution 3D printer systems it has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Mixware Wand and Mixware Hyper-S. Capable of printing in a wide variety of different materials including Carbon, Nylon and you more regular PLA, ABS, PETG and TPU filaments.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $499 or £674 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Mixware Hyper-S and Wand 3D printer systems

“Mixware is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R & D, manufacturing, and sales of innovative 3D printers. Today, we’re very excited to introduce the Mixware Hyper-S, A Desktop High-temperature FDM 3D Printer. Suitable for various types of filaments, Nylon glass fiber, Hi-temp Nylon, Nylon carbon fiber, PLA, ABS, TPU. Hyper-S provides you a more powerful, faster, larger and better printing experience.”

With the assumption that the Mixware Hyper-S crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Mixware Hyper-S 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Mixware Hyper-S crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

