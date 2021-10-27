Mixware Hyper-S 3D printer can print with Nylon, Nylon Carbon filaments and more

An affordable 3D printer has launched via Kickstarter offering a large volume print size of 300 x 300 x 400 mm in height. The 3D printer is capable of printing a wide variety of different materials including Nylon and Nylon carbon fibre filaments as well as the standard PLA, ABS and TPU as you would expect. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $499 or £363 (depending on current exchange rates).

Mixware 3D printer hits Kickstarter

“Mixware is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R & D, manufacturing, and sales of innovative 3D printers. Today, we’re very excited to introduce the Mixware Hyper-S, A Desktop High-temperature FDM 3D Printer. Suitable for various types of filaments, Nylon glass fiber, Hi-temp Nylon, Nylon carbon fiber, PLA, ABS, TPU. Hyper-S provides you a more powerful, faster, larger and better printing experience.”

If the Mixware crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Mixware 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“Hyper-S supports HI-TEMP & Flexible and Nylon filaments, the maximum printing temperature can reach 350℃, you are able to print with more advanced, engineering-grade materials that require higher temperatures. Making gears, hinges, or other plastic parts with superior resistance.”

“With only three buttons, it’s easy to use with the one-click. No need to assemble, use it directly out-of-the-box. It is the easiest way to start 3D printing with your family. Mixware Wand is suitable for all people who are interested in 3D printing, no matter if you’re a professional or a beginner. It is simple to use – just click the start button and wait for your prints to finish.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Mixware crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals