Transformers Beyond Reality VR game launches next month on PSVR and PC

Fans of the Transformer movies and franchises will be pleased to know that the official virtual reality game Transformers Beyond Reality will launch next month. Launching simultaneously on the PlayStation and PC VR platforms on March 31st 2022. Developers Meta4 Interactive have released a quick gameplay video to provide a glimpse at what you can expect from the new VR Transformers game described as a “retro-inspired arcade shooter“.

Transformers Beyond Reality

Unfortunately you take on the role as a measly human in Transformers Beyond Reality. Helping Optimus Prime and the Autobots to fight the Decepticons both here on Earth and on the planet Cybertron. As you can see from the gameplay footage below the VR game seems to be set on rails with the Transformers helping you as you fight your way through each level.

The games developers have not yet confirmed whether the Transformers Beyond Reality game will be available on the Facebook Quest VR platform but as soon as any more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“Transformers Beyond Reality is a VR experience like never before! Fight as a human alongside your favourite Autobots in this jaw-dropping arcade-style first-person shooter. Take on hordes of Insecticons, battle EPIC Decepticons, and even travel to Cybertron as you fight to save both planets from annihilation! Gear up, and let’s roll out!”

Source : Meta4 : UploadVR

