Sync a PS4 DualShock 4 controller to your console or PC for retro gaming

The PS4 controller is an iconic piece of kit and although the original Sony PlayStation 4 was released back in 2013, its DualShock 4 controller is still a fantastic gamepad that can be used with a wide variety of different consoles, projects and computers. If you would like to learn how to sync a PS4 controller to your console or PC, this quick guide will provide everything you need to know.

If you need to sync a PS4 controller to your console to expand the number of players or you have simply forgotten. This quick guide will take you through the process. To sync the controller to a PlayStation 4 console for the first time, you will need a USB cable. Specifically, a USB 2.0 cable with a micro-B connection. This will allow you to connect the controller directly to the console for setup. Even though there are only 2 USB ports on a PS4 Sony allows you to synchronize up to four DualShock 4 controllers on a single player account.

Connecting a DualShock 4 to a PS console

1. First make sure your PS4 is turned off. Then plug the small connection end (micro-B) of your USB cable into the port on the PS4 controller. Plug the main USB connection into the first available controller slot on the console. Then turn on your PS4.

2. The PlayStation console should automatically detect the connected controller and assign it to the first available player slot.

3. Press the PS button located in the center of the controller and you will be presented with the official login screen.

4. Choose your player account you would like to assign a controller to or create an account if you do not yet have one.

5. If you already have controller setup on your PlayStation you can unpair them to make room for new. To do this turn off the controller you would like to unpair. Then using a second PS4 controller turn on your console and go to “Settings > Devices > Bluetooth” devices. Here you will see a list of currently paired PS4 controllers simply select the one you would like to remove and choose “Delete ”

Connecting a PS4 controller to a PC, Raspberry Pi or similar

If you would like to connect a DualShock 4 controller to your PC or Raspberry Pi mini PC for a little retro gaming using an emulator or simply to enjoy a little more relaxed PC gaming from your couch. Your PC will need to have Bluetooth connection. This can be provided by the motherboard or mini PC itself or by using a separate Bluetooth USB adapter. These can be purchased online from eBay or Amazon for about $10 or less. Plug the Bluetooth PC adapter into a spare USB port on your PC. Once you have a Bluetooth connection of some description from your PC follow the setup instructions below to connect your PS4 controller.

1. First hold the controllers “Share” & “PS” button until it starts flashing.

2. Pairing on a Windows computer should happen automatically

3. Once it is flashing, go to the Windows Bluetooth menu on your PC to see if the controller is listed.

4. Once the PS4 controller is connected to your PC setup the controls in the games “control menu”. This will be different for each game but most games will support console controllers.

You can also connect your PS4 controller to a PC using a wire (as you can to a PlayStation console) if you are going to stay near your PC. Although once you have connected a controller via Bluetooth to your PC it allows you to relax on your couch and play games on a large screen TV if desired. The only drawback to connecting a PS4 controller to your PC is that the integrated audio jack will not be supported and you will need to either plug your headphones directly into the PC or play audio through separate speakers connected to your computer.

